CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 243,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,182 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.