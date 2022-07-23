CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average of $247.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.