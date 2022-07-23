CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

