CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

