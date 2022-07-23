CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $485.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

