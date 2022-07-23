CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 141 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

