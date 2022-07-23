CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 14,042 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,042 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

