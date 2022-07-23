CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,405 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $180.73 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

