CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 285 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after buying an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after buying an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

