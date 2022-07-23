CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,376 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

