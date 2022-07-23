Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.