Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

