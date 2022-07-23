Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.