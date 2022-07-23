Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

