Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,506 ($29.96) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($44.23) to GBX 3,500 ($41.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.47) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 4,200 ($50.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($32.88) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,407 ($40.73).

Derwent London Stock Up 3.8 %

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,924 ($34.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.36. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,554 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($46.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,827.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,061.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

