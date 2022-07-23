Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) & Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Critical Contrast

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 8 0 2.54 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 25.04% 10.26% 1.10% Bankwell Financial Group 32.50% 14.83% 1.26%

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.64 $2.32 billion $3.95 9.41 Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 2.79 $26.59 million $3.69 8.49

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Bankwell Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.