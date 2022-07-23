Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

