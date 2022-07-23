ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.95

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.95 and traded as low as $26.79. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 19,817 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

