Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

CLX opened at $147.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

