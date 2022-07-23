Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.94. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.19.
Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -17.92%.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
