Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €22.00 ($22.22) to €18.00 ($18.18) in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance

Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

