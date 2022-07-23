Comparing 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of American Superconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of 374Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of American Superconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 374Water and American Superconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A American Superconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

American Superconductor has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.69%. Given American Superconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than 374Water.

This table compares 374Water and American Superconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -1,236.83% -40.74% -39.45% American Superconductor -17.70% -19.02% -11.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 374Water and American Superconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $50,000.00 4,737.87 -$3.16 million N/A N/A American Superconductor $108.43 million 1.31 -$19.19 million ($0.70) -7.09

374Water has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Superconductor.

Risk & Volatility

374Water has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Superconductor has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Superconductor beats 374Water on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; resilient electric grid systems, resilient electric grid systems; D-VAR systems used for controlling power flow and voltage in the AC transmission system; actiVAR system, a fast-switching medium-voltage reactive compensation solution; armorVAR system installed for reactive compensation, power factor correction, loss reduction, utility bill savings, and mitigation of common power quality concerns related to power converter-based generation and load devices; and D-VAR volt var optimization (VVO) that serves the distribution power grid market. This segment also offers ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship's magnetic signature; and in board power delivery systems, power generation systems, and propulsion systems; and transformers and rectifiers systems. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, engineered designs, and support services; and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment's design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 megawatts and higher. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

