Comparing Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab and Dune Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $18.52 billion 6.18 $5.86 billion $3.04 20.72 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 0 3 12 0 2.80 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Charles Schwab and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Charles Schwab presently has a consensus price target of $91.08, suggesting a potential upside of 44.59%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 33.09% 15.86% 1.06% Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, banking, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with equity and fixed income, margin lending, options, and futures and forex trading; cash management capabilities comprising third-party certificates of deposit; third-party and proprietary mutual funds; plus mutual fund trading and clearing services; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately 400 domestic branch offices in 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as locations in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

