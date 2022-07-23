Comparing Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 8.75% 16.08% 9.53% 374Water -1,236.83% -40.74% -39.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Franklin Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of 374Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $1.66 billion 2.22 $153.86 million $3.29 24.17 374Water $50,000.00 4,737.87 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Franklin Electric and 374Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Electric and 374Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 1 3 0 2.75 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Electric currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than 374Water.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Electric has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats 374Water on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications; and manufactures electronic drives and controls that are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as provides protection from various hazards, such as electrical surges, over-heating, and dry wells or tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in fueling system applications. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and telecommunication and data center infrastructure. The Distribution segment sells to and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment. The company sells its products to wholesale and retail distributors, specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

