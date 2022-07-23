Comparing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.77% 10.98% 7.89% MGT Capital Investments -290.61% -445.52% -97.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globant and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.30 billion 6.28 $96.07 million $2.62 74.26 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.71 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Globant has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Globant and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $283.38, suggesting a potential upside of 45.66%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globant beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

