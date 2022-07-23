Comparing Root (ROOT) and Its Competitors

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Root to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Root and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.51 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.70

Root’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Root has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s peers have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Root and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Root Competitors -2.65% 2.03% 0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Root and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 409 2434 2439 91 2.41

Root presently has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 355.63%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Root peers beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

