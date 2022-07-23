Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Concentrix worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 806.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $193,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $557,507 and have sold 554,841 shares valued at $70,009,118. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

