Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.06

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.06 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 22.13 ($0.26). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 78,821 shares traded.
Condor Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.06. The stock has a market cap of £35.67 million and a PE ratio of -13.24.
About Condor Gold
Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.
