Contrasting Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) & Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commerce Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Unity Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.72%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $67.95, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 38.44% 18.34% 1.86% Commerce Bancshares 36.83% 15.45% 1.48%

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $96.83 million 2.91 $36.12 million $3.55 7.57 Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 5.78 $530.77 million $4.22 15.96

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Commerce Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 287 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

