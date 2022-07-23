Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSDF. CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSDF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

