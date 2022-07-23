Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

