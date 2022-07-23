Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after buying an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

