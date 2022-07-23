Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

