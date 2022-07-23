Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

