Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $68.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

