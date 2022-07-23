Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) a $81.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

