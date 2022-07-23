Credit Suisse Group Cuts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $156.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.04. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

