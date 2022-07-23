Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $330.00 Price Target for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PH opened at $267.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average is $280.40.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 767.8% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

