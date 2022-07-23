Credit Suisse Group Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $263.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $263.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.92.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

