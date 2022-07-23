Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

