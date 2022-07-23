CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

