CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.