CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.
NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
