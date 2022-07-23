D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

