Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $367.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

