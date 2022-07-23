Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.75.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 7.3 %

Datadog stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,379,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.