DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $262,895,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $561.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.42. The company has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

