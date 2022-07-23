DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 23,300 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE MCY opened at $41.12 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -249.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.