DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

