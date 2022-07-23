DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.29 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

