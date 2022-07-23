DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 160 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 118,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.